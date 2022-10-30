Unstoppable Lookman on target again as Atalanta defeat Empoli in Serie A

Ademola Lookman was on target as Atalanta scored a goal in each half to sink Empoli 2-0 in a Serie A fixture at Carlo Castellani Stadium on Sunday.

Lookman scored the second goal to sink Empoli

He has now scored five Serie A goals from 12 matches

The Super Eagle has one assist to his name

WHAT HAPPENED? In the away fixture at Carlo Castellani Stadium, Atalanta took control from the onset and they finally took the lead in the 32nd minute when Hans Hateboer finished off a sweeping move past Guglielmo Vicario.

The 25-year-old Lookman then doubled Atalanta's lead in the 59th minute when he dribbled past three defenders inside Empoli's dangerzone before firing the ball past Vicario.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Super Eagle has now scored four goals in the last five Serie A matches. In total, he has notched five goals in the top flight from 12 appearances.

He has one assist to his name and his first goal of the campaign came in the 2-0 victory against Sampdoria on August 13.

ALL EYES ON: Having failed to score in Atalanta's 2-0 defeat against Lazio on October 23, all eyes were on Lookman to bounce back with a goal...and he did so in emphatic style.

After receiving the ball inside Empoli's box, Lookman danced around three defenders before unleashing a right-footed effort past Vicario.

THE VERDICT: Since moving to Atalanta from RB Leipzig at the start of the season following the expiry of his loan deal with Leicester City in the Premier League, Lookman has been one of the key players for manager Gian Piero Gasperini.

Against Empoli, he produced six shots on target, two key passes, did not win any aerial balls but managed a total of 44 touches. Lookman did not finish the game, as he was substituted in the 89th minute for Caleb Okoli.

WHAT NEXT FOR LOOKMAN? The Super Eagle will be in line to start when Atalanta take on Serie A leaders Napoli at Gewiss Stadium on Saturday.

The clash will see Lookman come face to face with his Nigerian counterpart Victor Osimhen, who is having a superb season with the Partenopei.