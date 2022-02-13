Lookman, Ndidi and Amartey star but Leicester City concede late vs West Ham

Nigeria duo Wilfred Ndidi and Ademola Lookman, as well as Ghana defender Daniel Amartey were in action as Leicester City conceded late in a 2-2 draw against West Ham United in the Premier League on Sunday.



Youri Tielemans and Ricardo Pereira scored for the Foxes after Jarrod Bowen gave the visitors the lead, but a Craig Dawson stoppage-time equaliser ensure the spoils were shared in the matchweek 25 tie at King Power Stadium.



Having claimed only one point out of a possible three, Leicester are 11th on the league table, while the Hammers are higher up in fourth position.



Ndidi, Amartey and Zambia striker Patson Daka played the entire game for the Foxes, but Lookman came on for James Maddison in the 73rd minute.



Nigeria striker Kelechi Iheanacho was an unused substitute, as was Nampalys Mendy, who is back into Brendan Rodgers’ set-up for the first time after winning the Africa Cup of Nations with Senegal.



In the West Ham side was Algeria winger Said Benrahma, who was introduced into the game on 79 minutes as Manuel Lanzini took a seat.



Bowen stunned the hosts in just the 10th minute, pouncing on a long ball over the top to shoot low past goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel and make it 1-0.



The hosts, however, drew level on the stroke of half-time when Tielemans converted a spot-kick after the ball struck the arm of Aaron Cresswell in the box.



Twelve minutes after their return from the break, Leicester went 2-1 up as Harvey Barnes set up Pereira, who headed home for the lead.



The hosts appeared on course for all three points until the first minute of injury time when their joy was ended.



After Bowen delivered a corner into the box, Dawson bullied Amartey to connect and send the ball into the net to make it 2-2.



West Ham had to delay their celebrations for a moment as video assistant referees reviewed the goal for a possible handball before making a declaration.



It was a big disappointment for the Foxes who have seen five of their last seven league goals conceded come in the final 10 minutes of play.