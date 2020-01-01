Logrono's Grace Asantewaa: Coronavirus is very serious

The Black Queens midfielder is appealing to his countrymen as the nation battles the pandemic

Logrono's Grace Asantewaa has urged the people of to stay at home to combat the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The 19-year-old starred in the Black Queens campaign at the 2020 Turkish Women's Cup in Alanya, where they finished as runners-up.

The scourge has affected more than 600,000 people, killing over 30,000 globally, with 141 cases and five deaths confirmed in Ghana.

More teams

Asantewaa, who currently plies her trade in , where over 72,000 cases and 5,800 deaths occurred, the second-highest in Europe.

"Hello Ghana, my name is Grace Asantewaa. The coronavirus outbreak is very serious, and I will entreat all to take it seriously," she said in a video through Ghana FA.

Article continues below

"I will also entreat you all to go by the precautionary measures set by the doctors and authorities and I will encourage all to wash their hands daily with soaps and running waters.

"For those who have been affected in Ghana, I pray that the almighty will heal you and those not affected yet, I also urge you all to protect yourselves, so that at the end of the day we can all be safe from the deadly virus."

Before the Covid-19 outbreak, Asantewaa played a key role in Logron's campaign this term, powering them to seventh on the log after 21 matches and the semi-finals of the Copa de la Reina this season.