Llanez and USMNT youngsters provide hope that U.S. can end decade-long Olympic woes

The team's down years can be tied to failures at the U-23 level, but it appears that this group of young players is up for the challenge

The entirety of the U.S. men's national team's January camp clash with can be narrowed down to one moment.

Just a few minutes into the second half, the U.S. earned a penalty, and it was a deserved break. The U.S., featuring it's youngest ever January camp lineup, played fairly well in the first half, going toe-to-toe with a Costa Rica team featuring more than a few and even World Cup veterans.

The moment that Reggie Cannon was dragged down in the box, Ulysses Llanez stepped up. The attacker was the youngest member of the U.S. starting lineup and, at just 18-years-old, making his first appearances. Despite that, Llanez stepped up and buried the spot kick, making it 1-0 while becoming the first teenager to score a penalty kick for the USMNT in the modern era.

Call it youthful exuberance. Call it confidence, cockiness or ignorance. Call it meaningless or trivial because of the setting. Regardless, Llanez showed something in that moment, and these U.S. youngsters showed something on this day.

The U.S. lineup featured six players eligible for the upcoming Olympic qualifying tournament in March. It featured four players under 20 years old and an average age of 23. In fact, it was the youngest January camp lineup ever, and that's saying something considering the usually-limited player pool that comes to these matches.

Contrast that with Costa Rica's squad. A total of five players in Los Ticos' starting XI have been to a World Cup. Marco Urena, Yeltsin Tejeda and Giancarlo Gonzalez have been to two. No, this wasn't a full-strength Costa Rican team, but there were real pros standing across from the U.S. on Saturday.

And the young U.S. team went to-to-toe with them. There were nervy moments, sure, including a chance in the first half that rattled off Sean Johnson's crossbar. There were moments where the U.S. lacked that final ball, despite all of their energy and creativity. It wasn't a perfect performance by any stretch of the imagination, but there were things you can take away.