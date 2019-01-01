'I wouldn't have picked him anyway' - Ljungberg explains Ozil's absence for Arsenal as World Cup winner is dropped once again

Mesut Ozil would not have been in ’s squad to face even if he was not carrying a knock, says Freddie Ljungberg, with the World Cup winner once again paying the price for inconsistency.

Explaining the German’s absence for a trip to Goodison Park, the Gunners’ interim boss told BT Sport: “Mesut has something on his foot.

“He wouldn't have been in the squad anyway after what happened in the last game.”

