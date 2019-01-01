Liverpool's ‘World-class’ Mane can win Ballon d'Or - PSG captain Silva

The Brazil international believes the 27-year-old has done enough to clinch the highly coveted individual award

captain Thiago Silva has thrown his weight behind star Sadio Mane to win the 2019 Ballon d'Or.

The international was in a spectacular form last season, scoring 26 goals across all competitions and his 22 efforts in the league earned him the Premier League joint top-scorer award.

His impressive showings helped the Anfield outfit clinch the trophy for the first time in 14 years.

This season, the former man has registered six goals amid other dazzling displays to help the Reds continue their unbeaten run and sit atop the Premier League log.

Mane also played a key role as the Teranga Lions finished as runners-up in the 2019 in .

midfielder Luka Modric last won the prize, ending Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi’s domination, who have won the award five times apiece.

Silva, who played against Mane in Senegal’s 1-1 draw with last Thursday, is of the opinion that the 27-year-old deserves the individual accolade.

“Sadio Mane is a world-class player,” Silva said, as per the Express.

“He is almost perfect. He moves very fast, controls the ball well and is very intelligent in his movements.

“With what he has achieved this year, I think he deserves to be in the discussion for the Ballon d’Or.”

Mane’s teammate Virgil van Dijk is regarded as one of the favourites for the award while the Reds' other wide player Mohamed Salah is also expected to be in contention for the coveted prize.