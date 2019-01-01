Liverpool's underrated Firmino is one of top three forwards in the world - Brewster

The 19-year-old forward is hoping to feature against Arsenal at Anfield on Wednesday, stepping into the shoes of a player he hugely admires

Roberto Firmino is one of the top three centre forwards in world football, according to his young understudy Rhian Brewster.

The 19-year-old will be hoping to fill in for Firmino on Wednesday with Jurgen Klopp likely to field a young side in the against , and he thinks he has been learning from one of the best in the business.

The Brazilian’s unique interpretation of the centre-forward role at Anfield has stood out for Brewster, with the 28-year-old contributing to Liverpool’s pressing game and providing a creative spark alongside scoring 69 goals in 208 appearances.

When asked where Firmino ranked among the world’s attackers, Brewster told Soccer AM: “He's easily top three. As a striker he's up there with the best.

“He's an amazing player and so underrated in the football industry. Only lately has he been regarded as one of the best at what he does.

“He's not a typical No.9. He's his own nine, he made it himself. He comes in, goes high, he goes over the place and that's what I think helps the team a lot.”

Brewster, a star for at youth level, made his competitive debut for Liverpool earlier this season in the 2-0 Carabao Cup win over MK Dons.

It remains his only appearance to date and, turning 20 before the end of this season, he will be keen to make his Premier League bow sooner rather than later.

But with the likes of Firmino, plus partners in crime Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane ahead of him in the pecking order and Liverpool making a relentless start to the league season, he may have to wait a little longer before he is trusted as a regular contributor.

Brewster knows the quality of the players in the Liverpool first team at the moment. He pointed to the example of Mane being voted for by Lionel Messi in FIFA’s The Best Awards earlier this year.

“Personally I think he's one of the best wingers in the world,” Brewster added.

“Messi is on a different planet but I'm not surprised that he voted for Sadio.”