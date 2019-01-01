‘Liverpool’s target has to be 100 points’ – Carragher sets title challenge for Klopp’s side

The former Reds defender admits that any side harbouring ambitions of claiming the crown in 2019-20 is likely to have to get close to a century haul

have been told by Jamie Carragher that “the target has got to be 100 points” if they intend on ending their title drought in 2019-20.

hit that mark in 2017-18, with Pep Guardiola’s side sending records tumbling in the process.

The Blues made more history last season, as they swept to an unprecedented domestic treble.

Liverpool intend to break that dominance, but are aware that they will need to be near faultless in order to do that.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are yet to drop a point through six games this season, but Carragher believes they may need to become centurions in order to land a first top-flight crown in 30 years.

The former Reds defender told Sky Sports after seeing Liverpool dig deep to secure a 2-1 victory away at : “It’s a big one. I think with City and Liverpool, even at this early stage, they look at each other’s fixtures and there’s no doubt when one of them goes away from home to another big side, it’s an opportunity for them to drop points.

“I think for both sides, whether they get there or not, the target has got to be 100 points. City got 100 points two years ago, 98 last season, and you can only drop 14 points then, so a draw is not a good result.

“In the past, 10 or 15 years ago, you go away to United, Chelsea, , you get a point and your happy but City have changed that in the last few years, so actually coming away and drawing is not a good result

“To actually get to the three points, and don’t forget the record of Liverpool in these games last season, that’s where they lost the league because City came to these grounds and won, so it is a big one.

“It’s still an early stage, a long way to go, but it’s a big one for Liverpool. For City watching, they’ve had an easy one at home against , but in a few weeks' time they’ll have this sort of game where they will have to go away and win.”

City threw the gauntlet down to Liverpool with an 8-0 victory over Watford on Saturday, but the Reds offered the perfect response 24 hours later to keep themselves five points clear at the summit.