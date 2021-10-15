Liverpool’s Salah picks favourite goal in September after scooping award

The 29-year-old forward reveals his favourite goal for the month of September where he managed six goals in all competitions

Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah has picked the goal he scored against Milan in the Uefa Champions League as his favourite for the month of September.

This is after the Egyptian star scooped Liverpool's Standard Chartered Men’s Player of the Month award for September ahead of runner-up Curtis Jones after a fan poll on the club's website.

It is the second consecutive month Salah has won the club award.

During the month, the 29-year-old scored six goals in his five appearances to help Jurgen Klopp's side maintain an unbeaten start in the Premier League and Champions League.

Asked to reveal his best goal from the six, Salah said as quoted by the club’s official website: “Maybe I choose Milan. [It’s] the first time I scored against them in the Champions League.

“Also, we were 2-1 down so it was an important goal to get us back in the game, so I can choose this one.”

During the game at Anfield, Liverpool took the lead in the ninth minute after Fikayo Tomori scored an own goal but Milan went 2-1 up with goals from Ante Rebic in the 42nd minute and Brahim Diaz in the 44th minute, respectively.

Salah then levelled the scores for the Reds in the 48th minute before Jordan Henderson won the game in the 69th minute.

On scoring his 100th Premier League goal and then becoming the fastest player in Liverpool history to reach 100 top-flight goals, Salah said: “Of course I'm very proud. To score any goal, for me, is very important but to score the fastest 100th goal for Liverpool is something special.

“I'm always trying to score goals, always trying to help the team. But this one I think is more special to be the fastest one to score 100 goals.”

On his wonder goal against Manchester City in the 2-2 draw at Anfield, Salah explained: “The atmosphere was great, that's what makes it more special: the fans, the Anfield atmosphere.

“We enjoyed the game; not in our top performances but in the second half we struck back and the atmosphere helped us a lot to play a good game.

“We have to give our best always to win something and I think we have the quality for that.

“We have a top team, so we have to push ourselves to the limit and try to win something. I'm sure everybody thinks the same. That's what we need, just to keep in our head that we finish the season winning something.”

Salah will hope to continue with his goal-scoring form when they travel to take on Watford at Vicarage Road on Saturday.