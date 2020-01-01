‘Liverpool’s owners cleaning up their own mess’ – Henry and co got ‘mud on the carpet’ with furlough call, says Fowler

The Reds faced widespread criticism when it was revealed that they intended to make use of a government pay scheme, but have since backtracked

’s owners got “mud on the carpet” with their controversial furlough call, says club legend Robbie Fowler, but John W Henry and co are now in the process of cleaning up their “mess”.

The Reds attracted widespread criticism when it was revealed that they intended to seek government assistance to cover salary costs for non-playing staff during the coronavirus crisis.

That call was said to have tarnished much of the hard work carried out at Anfield over recent years, with Jurgen Klopp’s side -winning side earning plenty of plaudits.

Those behind the scenes quickly realised the error of their ways and reversed their decision to furlough staff, with one of the richest clubs in world football now paying their own way.

Fowler is pleased to see Liverpool admitting to a mistake, with a Premier League heavyweight needing to set the right kind of example for others.

The legendary former Reds striker told The Mirror: “Liverpool got to the right decision on how to treat their non-playing staff - eventually - but while there is merit in arguing that the Fenway Sports Group should not have put themselves into such an invidious position in the first place, it is also important to recognise that they acted swiftly to put it right.

“Everyone loves to play the blame game and one-upmanship has become a way of life, but I hope people realise that there is no handbook to turn to during this kind of crisis.

“There is no one at any football club in the world able to call on experience of how to deal with an issue that affects both health, mental and economic well-being.

“Liverpool should have been aware that the furlough and job retention measures were designed to help small firms come through the crisis. They weren’t designed to enable a Premier League football club with an annual turnover of more than £500 million and profits of £42m to weather a financial storm.

“So I’m not going to pat my former club on the back for something that should have come naturally, but neither am I going to keep using the mistake as a stick to beat them with.

“I know some will say I am bound to take this stance because I am an ex-Liverpool player, but we all have dirt on our shoes. The key is wiping your feet before you enter the front door. Liverpool’s owners got some mud on the carpet – but at least they have made a start in cleaning up the mess.”

The Reds, who hold a 25-point lead at the top of the Premier League table, are now waiting to discover whether the 2019-20 campaign will be played to a finish – allowing them to toast a first title triumph in 30 years.