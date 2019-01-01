Liverpool's Mane matches Owen and Suarez's record in Crystal Palace triumph

The Senegal international equaled another club record with his opening goal for the Reds at Selhurst Park

Sadio Mane matched Michael Owen and Luis Suarez's goalscoring record with his effort in Saturday's 2-1 victory against .

After notching his seventh league goal of the season on Saturday, Mane became the third Liverpool player to score in five consecutive Premier League games against the same opponent.

The Senegalese forward enjoyed a fine goalscoring run against the Eagles with a record of eight goals in 10 games - his best goal return against an English top-flight team.

The 27-year-old opened the scoring for Jurgen Klopp's side four minutes after the restart, after benefitting from Andrew Robertson's assist.

Wilfried Zaha cancelled the opener in the 82nd minute but Roberto Firmino's 85th-minute goal ensured Liverpool left Selhurst Park with maximum points.

The victory stretched the Reds' dominance at the top of the Premier League table to 37 points after 13 matches.