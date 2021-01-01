Liverpool's Mane equals Van Persie's feat with eighth consecutive goal vs Crystal Palace

The Senegal forward continued his fine goalscoring run against the Eagles with the goals that boosted the Reds' Champions League push

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane's opening goal against Crystal Palace has made him the second player to score in eight consecutive Premier League matches against an opponent, after Robin van Persie.

The 2019 Africa Footballer of the Year linked up with Roberto Firmino to put the hosts ahead with his 10th goal of the campaign in their final league game of the season.

Despite his struggles in the 2020-21 season, the 29-year-old enjoys scoring against Roy Hodgson's team and he also grabbed a goal in their 7-0 humiliation back in December.

Mane joins Van Persie in the ranks of players who maintained such an incredible scoring run against a single opponent in the English top-flight.

The former Arsenal and Manchester United attacker also scored in eight consecutive matches against Stoke City in the Premier League.

8 - Sadio Mane (vs Crystal Palace) has become just the second player to score in eight consecutive Premier League appearances against an opponent, after Robin van Persie against Stoke. Hateful. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 23, 2021

After the break, the Senegal international doubled Liverpool's lead in the 74th minute following an assist from Egypt's Mohamed Salah.

The 29-year-old ended the 2020-21 season with 11 goals in 35 Premier League matches, which means he has scored at least 10 goals in all his Premier League seasons - two campaigns at Southampton and five at Liverpool.

Mane played the duration of the match alongside Salah but the Egyptian forward, with 22 league goals, failed to find the back of the net and he was beaten to the Golden Boot prize by Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane (23 goals).

Mane's heroics at Anfield sealed Liverpool's qualification for next season's Uefa Champions League after Leicester City suffered a 4-2 loss to Tottenham Hotspur while Chelsea also conceded a 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa in their irrespective matches

Guinea's Naby Keita did not make the matchday squad for the Reds but Crystal Palace had a host of African stars on parade including Ivory Coast's Wilfried Zaha and Ghana's Jordan Ayew.

The Eagles finished the 2020-21 season in the 14th spot in what was Roy Hodgson's final game at the club.