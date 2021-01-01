Liverpool's Alisson suffers death of father in tragic drowning

The Brazil international's former club Internacional has confirmed the passing of the player's father, Jose Agostinho Becker, near his holiday home

Internacional have confirmed that the father of Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker has died after drowning in a lake in a tragic accident.

The news was released on the Brazilian club's official Twitter account in the early hours of Thursday morning, with Internacional offering their strength and support to the family and friends of Jose Agostinho Becker.

ESPN Brasil reports that, after consultation with the Fire Department of Cacapava do Sul and the Civil Police of Lavras do Sul, the body of Alisson's 57-year-old father was found after he had been reported as missing.

Reuters reports that local police confirmed that Jose Agostinho Becker died after going swimming in a lake near his holiday home in southern Brazil.

Expressing their sadness at the news, Internacional wrote on their official Twitter page in the early hours of Thursday morning: "It is with great sadness that we received the news of the death of Jose Agostinho Becker, father of our former goalkeepers Alisson and Muriel.

"Clube do Povo wishes strength to family and friends in this moment of so much pain."

Sao Paulo also passed on their condolences and posted the following message on Twitter: "With much regret, Sao Paulo receives the sad news of the death of Jose Agostinho Becker, father of goalkeepers Alisson and Muriel.

"Our condolences and solidarity with the two players and their families. We wish them a lot of strength and a lot of light."

'A family of goalkeepers'

Alisson began his professional career with Internacional, featuring 115 times for the Brazilian club before making the move to Roma in 2016.

The 28-year-old explained back in 2018 how Jose Agostinho Becker influenced his decision to become a goalkeeper, with his father having also played in the position.

He told Liverpool's official club website: "I have a family of goalkeepers: my father played for his work team, my mother played handball in school, and my grandfather played in amateur football.

"And after all this, came my brother playing and then I started to like it, too.

"I started to watch him training and then started feeling passion for the position. It’s in my blood, it’s in my family, so I started to follow them."