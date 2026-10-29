Liverpool wonderkid Rio Ngumoha sets sights on Arsenal after dramatic Carabao Cup triumph

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Liverpool's sensational youngster Rio Ngumoha has shifted his focus to the upcoming Premier League battle against Arsenal following a high-stakes victory at Anfield. The Reds secured their spot in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals after a tense penalty shootout win over Chelsea on Wednesday night.

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Anfield heroics secure progression

The atmosphere at Anfield reached fever pitch as Liverpool outlasted Chelsea in a grueling fourth-round encounter that required spot-kicks to decide a winner. After the two sides played out a competitive 1-1 draw during regulation time, the Reds kept their composure to win the shootout 6-5. This hard-fought result marks a significant milestone for the club's current momentum under the lights.

This dramatic victory extended Liverpool's impressive winning streak to five matches across all competitions. By overcoming the Londoners, the Merseyside giants have now booked a home quarter-final clash against AFC Bournemouth, which is scheduled for mid-December. Reflecting on the mood inside the dressing room following the final whistle, young star Rio Ngumoha highlighted the collective joy within the group. "The boys were buzzing," Ngumoha told Sky Sports. "I think it was a good game. We played well, we dug deep and it was a great result. We're happy to get through to the quarter-finals."

Confidence surging ahead of Arsenal

Ngumoha, who has become one of the most talked-about prospects at the club, believes the current run of form has instilled a fearless mentality within the team. The 18-year-old explained that the squad is brimming with belief as they prepare for a massive top-of-the-table clash this weekend. The focus has already shifted from cup celebrations to the tactical demands of the Premier League title race.

Discussing the sky-high morale at the AXA Training Centre, the winger noted that the team expects to perform every time they step onto the pitch. "It's top. We go into every game knowing that we can put on a show for the fans but also come home with the three points. Now the focus is the big game on Sunday against Arsenal," the youngster added.

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Trusting the next generation

Andoni Iraola showed significant faith in his squad depth for the Chelsea fixture, making seven changes to the team that previously faced Xabi Alonso's side. Ngumoha was handed his sixth start of the campaign, featuring alongside other academy graduates like Trey Nyoni, Lewis Koumas, and James McConnell. This rotation policy proved successful as the youthful lineup matched Chelsea's experienced stars throughout the contest.

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Ngumoha expressed his gratitude for the opportunities being provided by the Basque manager and his backroom staff. Ngumoha was quick to praise the pathway that allows teenagers to impact first-team matches. "I can't thank the gaffer and the coaching staff enough," he said. "And not to just put trust in me but also Trey, Koumas, James McConnell today. We showed the boss why he puts the faith in us."

Maintaining the winning habit

As the Reds prepare for the trip to North London, the emphasis remains on maintaining their high standards without allowing complacency to creep in. Ngumoha is acutely aware that while the winning feeling is addictive, the Premier League presents a much steeper challenge. The encounter with the Gunners is widely seen as a litmus test for Liverpool's championship credentials this term.

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Ngumoha emphasized the importance of staying grounded despite the recent string of successes. "I think there's no better feeling than winning games and wins upon wins upon wins. Confidence is high but we can never get too complacent," he concluded.