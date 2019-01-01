Liverpool wobble has 'no relevance' to Klopp as he focuses on the future

Two consecutive defeats have not altered the single-minded approach of the Reds boss as his side continue to fight for the Premier League title

Jurgen Klopp is not worried that Liverpool have lost momentum in the last week as he insists the squad do not discuss the situation at the top of the Premier League table.

The Reds lead the way after 21 matches, but their advantage over Manchester City was cut to four points last week as they lost at the Etihad Stadium.

A further defeat to Wolves in the FA Cup has hinted at a wobble in Liverpool's so far outstanding season, yet Klopp is keen to leave those defeats in the past - along with the team's prior good work and any talk of how the Reds' position compares to previous campaigns.

"Statistics from the past have no relevance in the present. It's always different - that's what we've said," Klopp said ahead of the trip to Brighton and Hove Albion. "We don't think about the season before or 20 years ago.

"Our season so far is really good and now we have to carry on. It's not important what has happened so far - it's only a basis. We have to use it. That's what we try to do.

"Two weeks ago, everyone was so excited about the distance between [Liverpool and City] and stuff like that.

"Now we've had two games which we've lost. It's not nice, but it's not a real problem. These games are gone as well. We have to prepare for Brighton and go there and try to do our best again.

"We only talk here [with the media] about the distance and the points and stuff. We never do that during the week, because it's just not relevant. We have to train as well as possible and prepare the next game."

Klopp claims Liverpool will approach the title run-in in the same way they have tackled previous challenges, such as qualifying for the Champions League last term.

"These are normal challenges and now we go for the big stakes. This is how it is," he said. "The less games you have, the better it is because you have all your points. You play each other or not, it's normal.

Article continues below

"Every year is the same. Last year we fought for the Champions League, everything was fine and Chelsea found their feet and made it really difficult at the end. There's nothing on top of that, just the normal thing.

"You have to stay completely focused on yourself. We try to do it and so far it has been pretty easy for us to stay focused. That's what we have to show again.

"There's no game in the Premier League where you can count the three points before you play the game. I like that. That's good."