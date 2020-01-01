Liverpool target Werner may stay at RB Leipzig amid coronavirus chaos, says sporting director

The Germany international may not get his expected move this summer amid the upheaval caused by the pandemic

Timo Werner could stay at next season amid the worldwide chaos caused by the coronavirus, according to the club’s sporting director, Markus Krosche.

The international centre-forward scored 21 goals in 25 Bundesliga matches this season, before the German top flight was suspended due to the virus.

Werner’s electric form has attracted interest from the likes of , and , and the 24-year-old has indicated he is keen on a move to the Premier League.

However, Krosche has suggested the disruption caused to world football, combined with the fact Werner has a contract with Leipzig until 2023, could force the forward to stay put this summer.

He told Sport1: "It is clear that Timo has attracted interest from other clubs for his great performances with his goals and assists.

" has the same problems as we do. The crisis affects not just one league, it has a global impact, and we cannot say whether things will be the same in six months.”

On whether that means Werner could stay at Leipzig, Krosche said: "Everything is possible.

"We do not know how the transfer market is developing. We are looking into a very foggy glass ball. We do not know what our resources are and what the other clubs have in terms of opportunities."

Krosche also admitted Leipzig’s other transfer plans have also been disrupted.

He said Leipzig had wanted to make loan signings Angelino from , and forward Patrick Schick, permanent, but the current situation makes any deals uncertain.

According to Sport1, left-back Angelino has a purchase option of €30 million (£28m/$32m), while Schick has a €29m clause (£27m/$31m).

Krosche said: "As of today, I definitely cannot confirm these clauses. That's the way it is!

“We don't know how certain things develop. In four or five weeks we might have more leeway.."

Werner has previously said he feels he would be a “good fit” at Liverpool, and called Reds manager Jurgen Klopp the “best coach in the world.”

"Our game in London has brought Liverpool [links] to the media," he said earlier this month, after Leipzig’s round-of-16 first-leg victory over .

"They have Klopp, the best coach in the world who is German. There are a lot of things that would suggest that my playing style might be a good fit.”