Liverpool vs Watford: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

Back on top of the Premier League table, Jurgen Klopp's men will seek to stay there for the rest of the season

play host to at Anfield on Wednesday as they aim to build on their one-point advantage at the top of the Premier League.

Jurgen Klopp’s side were unable to unpick Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday, despite their hosts suffering a first-half rash of injuries, with the weekend’s showpiece tie finishing in a rather barren scoreless draw.

Watford, meanwhile, picked up their third win in succession, bludgeoning Cardiff 5-1 in south , with Gerard Deulofeu grabbing a hat-trick and Troy Deeney notching a couple more.

This promises to be a real test for the Reds as they chase a first domestic title since 1989-90.

Game Liverpool vs Watford Date Wednesday, February 27 Time 8:00pm GMT / 3:00pm ET

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game can be streamed via NBC Sports Gold.

US TV channel Online stream N/A NBC Sports Gold

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will not be broadcast or streamed.

UK TV channel Online stream N/A N/A

Squads & Team

Position Liverpool squad Goalkeepers Alisson, Mignolet, Kelleher Defenders Van Dijk, Moreno, Robertson, Matip, Alexander-Arnold, Hoever Midfielders Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Milner, Keita, Henderson, Lallana, Jones, Camacho, Christie-Davies, Woodburn Forwards Firmino, Mane, Salah, Sturridge, Shaqiri, Origi

Liverpool saw Roberto Firmino limp off with an ankle problem at the weekend but the knock has not emerged as serious and he has an outside chance of featuring in this encounter. Mohamed Salah could play as a false 9 if he misses out; Daniel Sturridge or Divocki Origi are the other options.

Naby Keita has been sick and could miss out.

Joe Gomez, Dejan Lovren and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are laid up.

Possible Liverpool starting XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Keita, Fabinho, Wijnaldum; Shaqiri, Salah, Mane

Position Watford players Goalkeepers Foster, Gomes, Dahlberg Defenders Mariappa, Kabasele, Cathcart, Britos, Wilmot, Prodl, Masina, Janmaat, Navarro Midfielders Cleverley, Capoue, Sema, Pereyra, Chalobah, Doucoure, Quina Forwards Deeney, Deulofeu, Success, Gray, Penaranda

Watford’s last match was on Friday, giving them 48 hours extra recovery time in comparison to their hosts, which may allow them to field an unchanged starting XI.

Full-backs Jose Holebas and Kiki Femenia are missing, the former through suspension and the latter through a ban.

Possible Watford starting XI: Foster; Janmaat, Mariappa, Cathcart, Masina; Doucoure, Capoue; Hughes, Deulofeu, Pereyra; Deeney

& Match Odds

Liverpool are 2/7 favourites to win this match at bet365. A draw can be backed at 5/1, while Watford are 11/1 outsiders.

Match Preview

Liverpool are once again top of the , but Jurgen Klopp and his troops have no margin for error.

Sunday’s 0-0 draw against has pushed them a point clear of at the summit, but Pep Guardiola’s men have a strong advantage in terms of goal difference.

Indeed, while Andy Robertson argued that a “point at Old Trafford is never a bad result”, there was something of a sense of disappointment that the Reds were unable to capitalise on their opponents’ injury problems and win the match.

Klopp’s side have won only three of their last nine matches in all competitions but the German has told his players to capitalise on their advantage at the top.

“The situation is like it is. In the table we are in a very good position and now we have to make sure we use that on the pitch,” he told the club’s official website.

“I don’t want to close my eyes to the situation, because if United are beatable on the day, you have to do it – and we didn’t. So, that’s still in my thoughts somewhere.

“But, of course, I’m fine with the point. Let’s carry on.”

Liverpool have now played out successive goalless draws against and the Red Devils, and they will expect to get back on the goal trail against Watford on Wednesday, particularly as Mohamed Salah as scored six times in three matches against the Vicarage Road outfit.

The Hornets, though, will not make life straightforward.

Javi Gracia’s side sit seventh in the table and travel to Anfield off the back of a thumping 5-1 win over Cardiff. And now the coach is targeting another win – even at an unlikely venue.

“I always want three points, I am never happy with one,” he said.

Watford, though, suffered a 5-0 loss on their last trip to Anfield so know the scale of the task that lies in wait against the league leaders.