Liverpool vs Napoli: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

The final two spots at the top of Group C are still up for grabs as the race for a last-16 place remains wide open, with Liverpool hosting Napoli

Liverpool have their fate in their own hands when they host Napoli in the final Champions League group-stage fixture at Anfield on Tuesday.

Group C has played host to the most unpredictable series of matches with not a single team having been confirmed for the knockout round, and there is everything left to play for.

The Reds will only be able to progress to the last 16 of the competition should they manage a victory by more than two goals against Napoli or a 1-0 win – a scoreline such as 2-1 will not be enough to see them through.

Napoli will advance to the next phase should they avoid defeat to Liverpool, while PSG's hopes of securing their last-16 spot hinge on their result against Red Star.

Game Liverpool vs Napoli Date Tuesday, December 11 Time 8pm GMT / 3pm ET Stream (US) fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (7-day free trial) .

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

US TV channel Online stream Univision NOW fubo TV (7-day free trial)

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game can be watched live on BT Sport 2 and livestreamed on BT Sport Live.

UK TV channel Online stream BT Sport 2 BT Sport Live

Squads & Team News

Position Liverpool players Goalkeepers Alisson, Mignolet, Kelleher Defenders Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Robertson, Moreno, Matip Midfielders Fabinho, Henderson, Camacho, Milner, Wijnaldum, Shaqiri, Keita Forwards Salah, Firmino, Mane, Sturridge

Dejan Lovren only makes the bench as recovers from concussion, while Joe Gomez has been sidelined for an extended run with a broken ankle.

Nathaniel Clyne is suffering from a knock while the likes of Dominic Solanke (groin) and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (ACL) have also been ruled out.

Sadio Mane returns to the starting XI after starting the 4-0 win against Bournemouth on Saturday on the substitutes' bench following a recent foot injury.

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Wijnaldum, Milner; Salah, Mane, Firmino.

Subs: Mignolet, Fabinho, Lovren, Keita, Sturridge, Shaqiri, Origi.

Position Napoli players Goalkeepers Meret, Ospina, Karnezis Defenders Rui, Luperto, Maksimovic, Koulibaly, Hysaj, Albiol Midfielders Allan, Callejon, Ruiz, Hamsik, Zielinski, Diawara Forwards Malcuit, Mertens, Insigne, Rog, Milik

The Italian side will be without the services of defender Vlad Chiriches and attacker Simone Verdi for the trip to Anfield due to injury, though the likes of David Ospina, Raul Albiol and Jose Callejon have returned to the starting line-up.

Dries Mertens will lead the line alongside Lorenzo Insigne.

Napoli XI: Ospina; Maksimovic, Albiol, Koulibaly, Rui; Callejon, Allan, Hamsik, Ruiz; Mertens, Insigne.

Subs: Karnezis, Ounas, Zielinski, Hysaj, Ghoulam, Diawara, Milik.

Betting & Match Odds

Liverpool are priced at odds of 8/13 to win, according to bet 365 , while a draw is available at 7/2. A win for Napoli is priced at 9/2.

Click here to see all of bet 365's offers for the game, including goalscoring markets, correct score predictions and more.

Match Preview

Jurgen Klopp's side will hope to play to the home advantage of Anfield when they welcome Napoli on Tuesday evening, and will need to dig deep in order to produce the result that will allow them to progress to the last 16.

Liverpool started their Champions League positively with a 3-2 win against PSG at home, but have lost all of their away trips in Europe so far – with a 2-0 loss to bottom-placed Red Star their biggest disappointment yet .

The Reds were unable to turn around a 2-1 loss away to PSG in their most recent European outing but have the chance to take a last-16 spot away from Napoli, who only need to avoid defeat to progress.

Article continues below

Liverpool enjoyed a 4-0 win against Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday which will allow them to head into the fixture at Anfield full of momentum, though Napoli also managed a 4-0 win in Serie A against Frosinone.

Group C is the only Champions League group not to have a single team confirmed for the last 16, with three of the four teams in the group still having a shot of advancing to the knockout round.

The home side are unbeaten in the Premier League and climbed to the top spot following Manchester City's loss to Chelsea at the weekend, but crashing out at the group stage will be a severe disappointment for Klopp and co after falling to defeat at the hands of Real Madrid in the final of the competition last season.