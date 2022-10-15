Liverpool vs Manchester City: Predictions, tips & betting odds

The Reds are in need of a victory against the reigning champions when they go head-to-head on Sunday

Manchester City hope to keep the pressure on Arsenal at the top of the Premier League by beating rivals Liverpool on Sunday. The reigning champions are a point behind the Gunners heading into the headline tie at Anfield.

Liverpool, meanwhile, hope to boost their chances of getting back into the title race by ending their three-game unbeaten run in the top-flight.

Liverpool vs Manchester City latest odds

Still unbeaten in the league this season, it is no surprise that City are seen as the favourites to get the victory this weekend, with bet365 offering 17/20 (1.85) for them to win.

Liverpool are the underdogs as they sit 11th in the table after eight matches at odds of 11/4 (3.75) with the draw at 3/1 (4.00).

Liverpool vs Manchester City first goal scorer odds

Erling Haaland is on fire so far this season with an incredible 15 goals in nine matches. Of course the Norway international is the favourite to get the game's first goal at 11/4 (3.75) and fellow attacker Julian Alvarez is available at 5/1 (6.00).

Mohamed Salah is yet to get up and running properly in the league this season, having scored two goals so far, but he is the lowest-priced Liverpool player to score first at 13/2 (7.50) while summer signing Darwin Nunez and fellow attacker Diogo Jota are both 15/2 (8.50).

Liverpool vs Manchester City preview

Liverpool are in dire need of a victory when they welcome the Premier League champions to Anfield.

The Reds have some nasty injury problems hindering them heading into this game though.

Luis Diaz has been ruled out for some time, Trent Alexander-Arnold suffered an injury against Arsenal and could miss Sunday's match, while Arthur and Ibrahima Konate are out.

City have not lost in the Premier League or Champions League all season and will be confident heading into this one.

However, their last defeat came at the hands of Sunday's opponents in the Community Shield, so Pep Guardiola will be demanding his players not get cocky or complacent.

That loss was before Haaland hit top form, though, and the striker will be hoping to maintain his awesome scoring streak by firing in more against Liverpool.

Liverpool vs Manchester City tips and predictions

These two teams have been in fantastic goal scoring form and matches between them are never boring. Backing over 2.5 goals at odds of 4/9 (1.44) looks attractive, while both teams to score is available at the same price. Over 3.5 goals at 11/10 (2.10) will be appealing to more adventurous gamblers.

Odds correct at the time of writing. Please gamble responsibly.

bet365