Liverpool vs Manchester City : Lineups and LIVE updates

Manchester City look to extend their winning run against an out-of-form Liverpool

Manchester City are in dominant form and will be looking to extend their winning run of 3 games in the league as they travel to Anfield to face an out-of-form Liverpool.

Pep Guardiola's team has started their title defense as strongly as they have in the past few seasons, however, Erling Haaland's presence has made Manchester City a much more formidable opponent than before.

Liverpool on the other hand are winless in their last 3 league games, however, have bounced back with a dominant 7-1 win against Rangers in the Champions League, and will be hoping to have another solid performance against City.

Liverpool vs Manchester City predicted lineups

Liverpool XI (4-3-3): Alisson; Milner, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago; Salah, Nunez, Jota

Manchester City XI (4-2-3-1): Ederson; Cancelo, Akanji, Dias, Ake; Silva, Rodri, De Bruyne; Foden, Haaland, Grealish

Liverpool and Manchester City's upcoming fixtures

Manchester City will take on Brighton at home on 22nd October, before facing Borussia Dortmund in the UCL at the Ethiad three days later on 25th October.

Liverpool will face West Ham on 19th October before travelling to Nottingham Forest on 22nd October, which will be followed with a crucial UCL clash against Napoli on 1st November.