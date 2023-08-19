What were Liverpool doing?! Trent Alexander-Arnold gifts Bournemouth the lead, Alisson picks up rash yellow card & Reds narrowly avoid being 2-0 down in nightmare start

Liverpool made a nightmare start to their first home game of the season against Bournemouth, going a goal down and seeing goalkeeper Alisson booked.

  • Reds trail after three minutes
  • Alexander-Arnold robbed for opener
  • Cherries have goal chalked off

WHAT HAPPENED? The Reds fell behind after three minutes when Trent Alexander-Arnold was robbed of possession in midfield before the ball eventually reached Antoine Semeyo to put Bournemouth ahead. The Cherries had already had a goal ruled out for offside by that stage as Liverpool made an alarmingly disjointed start to the game. Moments later, the usually sure-footed Alisson compounded matters by nervously giving away the ball and being booked for his rash attempt to win it back.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Liverpool recovered their composure to level on 28 minutes from a smart Luis Diaz finish before winning a penalty through new boy Dominik Szoboszlai, that Mohamed Salah missed before converting the rebound.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Antoine Semenyo celebrates after scoring for Bournemouth against Liverpool 2023-24Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? There will certainly be no repeat of last year's 9-0 scoreline as Andoni Iraola's all-action side continue to pose Liverpool problems.

Editors' Picks