‘Liverpool have title race done with 10-point lead’ – Former Reds star would be ‘amazed’ if crown headed anywhere else

Jurgen Klopp’s side have surged clear at the top of the Premier League table and Danny Murphy says there is no way back for the chasing pack

The Premier League title race is “done” before Christmas, says Danny Murphy, with the former star admitting he would be “amazed” if the Reds squandered a 10-point lead.

Jurgen Klopp’s side, who fell agonisingly short last season, have opened up a commanding advantage at the top of the table.

Leicester are their closest challengers at present, with defending champions currently 14 points off the pace.

There would have to be a remarkable collapse at Anfield in order for the chasing pack to close back in.

Murphy cannot see that happening, with a first top-flight crown in 30 years considered to be making its way to Merseyside.

The ex-Reds midfielder told talkSPORT: “I think it [the title race] is done.

“Is anyone capable of winning three of four games if Liverpool lose three or four? They’ve got to lose four, really, and the other teams have to win while they lose.

“No other team is showing that. Leicester are on a good run, but they have not got the capability of winning games until the end of the season, whereas City did that last year to catch Liverpool [with 14 successive wins].

“I’d be amazed now if Liverpool threw it away, I’d be devastated.”

A Premier League title bid is not the only focus for Liverpool at present, with the Reds continuing to compete on multiple fronts.

A young side will take to the field for a quarter-final clash with on Tuesday, before a Club World Cup campaign is opened in against Monterrey on Wednesday.

Klopp’s men will then have a last-16 encounter with to look forward to in February, with the current European kings heading back to the scene of their continental triumph from 2018-19 – Wanda Metropolitano.

Murphy said of that challenge: “Atletico Madrid will be more disappointed with that draw than Liverpool.

“They’ll be going ‘Oh, do you know what? We could have done without them’, because Liverpool, on their day, they’ll roll over anybody.

“The second game at Anfield is always a great plus.”