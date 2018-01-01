Liverpool Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Newcastle

The Reds can maintain their four-point advantage at the top of the Premier League as they take on Rafa Benitez's Magpies at Anfield

After a perfect weekend, Liverpool will be hoping to make it a perfect Christmas as they take on Newcastle United at Anfield on Boxing Day.

The Reds, incredibly, have opened up a four-point gap at the top of the Premier League courtesy of their win at Wolves on Friday, and Manchester City's shock defeat to Crystal Palace on Saturday. Jurgen Klopp's men will be looking to maintain, or even extend, that advantage on Wednesday.

They welcome their former boss in Rafa Benitez, whose Newcastle side drew at home to Fulham on Saturday and sit 15th in the table. The Magpies have not won at Anfield since 1995, but Klopp will undoubtedly warn his players against complacency, with the stakes for every game as high as can be right now.

Here, Goal takes look at everything you need to know ahead of Wednesday's game...

Liverpool Injuries

Liverpool are set to be handed a double boost with both Trent Alexander-Arnold and Naby Keita passed fit for the game. Alexander-Arnold has missed the last two games with an ankle problem, while Keita suffered cuts to his foot and ribs against Wolves on Friday. Both will train as normal ahead of the game.

Joe Gomez (fractured leg) and Joel Matip (broken collarbone) are still out.

Rhian Brewster and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, meanwhile, are long-term absentees.

Liverpool Suspensions

Liverpool do not have any suspended players for this game.

Liverpool Likely Line-Up

Klopp's ability to manage his resources has been a feature of Liverpool's success so far this season, so we can expect a degree of rotation here.

Nathaniel Clyne, one would suspect, will start at right-back while Alberto Moreno could be given a chance on the other flank as Liverpool seek to protect the brilliant Andy Robertson.

In midfield Gini Wijnaldum could return to the starting XI, while Adam Lallana will be eager for a start after a promising cameo appearance at Wolves.

Xherdan Shaqiri, an unused substitute at Molineux, may come into the forward line.

Newcastle team news

Benitez will make checks on the fitness of midfielder Jonjo Shelvey, who has been struggling with a thigh injury. Defenders Ciaran Clark and Florian Lejuene are likely to miss out, while Ki-Sung Yeung is away on international duty with South Korea.

Goalkeeper Karl Darlow is another doubt.

TV Channel & Kick-Off Time

The fixture will be not be broadcast live on the UK, as it is a 3pm kick off. Highlights can be found on Match of the Day, BBC One at 10.30pm.

In the United States, the game can be watched live on television on NBC Sports, kick-off 10am ET.

Best Opta Match Facts