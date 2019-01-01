Liverpool star Mane scoops Premier League award

The Senegal international has clinched the English top-flight individual accolade following his imperious form for the Reds

forward Sadio Mane has been named as the winner of the Premier League Player of the Month award for November.

The 27-year-old was in a terrific form for the Reds, scoring three goals and providing an assist to help Jurgen Klopp’s men win all their league games last month.

The international’s scintillating performances helped the Anfield outfit further extend their lead on the Premier League table.

Mane beat off competitions from ’s duo of Caglar Soyuncu and Jamie Vardy, as well as Hotspur’s Dele Alli and Son Heung-min, Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Raul Jimenez and ’s Lys Mousset to knick the award.

The forward has now won the individual accolade three times since joining Liverpool, having clinched it in August 2017 and March 2019.

Mane, who has nine Premier League goals this season, will hope to continue the impressive form when the Reds take on on Saturday.