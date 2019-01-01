Liverpool set their Premier League win record as Salah & Co prove too strong for Arsenal

Jurgen Klopp's men have now claimed 12 successive victories in the English top-flight, setting a new benchmark for the club in the modern era

have recorded 12 successive Premier League victories for the first time, with Mohamed Salah helping to lift them to new heights in a 3-1 win over .

The Egyptian frontman bagged a brace in a convincing success over the Gunners on their home turf.

Joel Matip opened the scoring for the Reds at Anfield, allowing the hosts to relax a little.

Salah then calmed any nerves when firing an unstoppable penalty into the top corner.

He put the finishing touches to another impressive performance from Liverpool against favoured opponents when stroking a fine solo effort past Bernd Leno.

The Gunners did get one back through substitute Lucas Torreira, but they never threatened to ruin the Reds’ day.

Klopp’s men have been an unstoppable force in this calendar year, stretching back to their first outing of 2019.

No Premier League defeats have been suffered by Liverpool since January 3, with that setback against their only one in 2018-19.

They ended their title bid last season with nine straight wins and have carried that form into the current campaign.

A faultless start has been made to 2019-20, with 12 points taken from three fixtures.

That is enough to boast the only 100 per cent record in the English top-flight, with Klopp’s men looking to bring a 30-year wait for title glory to a close.

12 - @LFC have won 12 consecutive Premier League games, their best-ever winning streak in the competition – it has also equalled their longest winning run in league competition (12 between April-October 1990 under Kenny Dalglish). Victorious. pic.twitter.com/8EEVCIII0J — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 24, 2019

They are emulating the achievements of the last Reds side to claim the crown.

A 12-match winning run matches the club’s all-time record, set by a side managed by Kenny Dalglish between April and October 1990.

The challenge now is to raise the bar even further.

Article continues below

Norwich, and Arsenal have been seen off so far, with maximum points secured despite being yet to keep a clean sheet.

Klopp will want to see that issue addressed and another win collected when Liverpool take in their final outing before the international break.

His team are set to be back out on the road next weekend, with a trip to set to be taken in.