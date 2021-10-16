Liverpool's Salah equals Drogba's record as highest scoring African player in Premier League

The Egyptian star extended the Reds' lead with a second-half goal at Vicarage Road

Mohamed Salah has equalled Didier Drogba's record as the highest-scoring African player in the Premier League after scoring a goal against Watford on Saturday.

The two-time African Footballer of the Year scored his 104th league goal by extending the lead for Jurgen Klopp's side to 4-0.

Salah benefitted from Roberto Firmino's pass in the 54th minute just before the Brazilian forward completed his hat-trick in stoppage time so secure the 5-0 win.

Earlier in the encounter, Sadio Mane opened the scoring for the Reds with his ninth-minute strike, courtesy of an assist from the Egyptian star.

In addition to the 104 goals, Salah has also contributed 37 assists in the Premier League and he claimed the Golden Boot in the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons after scoring 32 goals and 22 goals, respectively.

Following a move from Basel in January 2014, Salah made his Premier League debut on February 8 in a fixture between Chelsea and Newcastle United.

He scored his first-ever goal in the English top-flight on March 3, four minutes after coming on as a 67th-minute substitute Oscar in their 6-0 thrashing of Arsenal.

The Egypt star has now scored seven goals in his last seven appearances for the Reds and he will be hoping to continue the fine form when Liverpool travel to Atletico Madrid for a Uefa Champions League encounter on Tuesday.



