‘Liverpool reluctant to spend but need two signings’ – Carragher picks out transfer priorities

The Reds legend appreciates why the Premier League champions do not want to splash the cash, but he feels further reinforcements are required

may be reluctant to spend in the next transfer window, but Jamie Carragher feels another two additions would aid efforts to defend the club’s Premier League title in 2020-21.

Shrewd investment over recent years has helped the Reds to domestic and continental glory.

The likes of Virgil van Dijk, Alisson and Mohamed Salah have become key components in Jurgen Klopp’s well-oiled machine.

More teams

With dominance being enjoyed at home and abroad, it is difficult to see how a star-studded squad could be improved.

Liverpool are also having to carefully manage their finances during the coronavirus pandemic, with even the richest teams on the planet being hit hard.

Carragher, though, believes Klopp should be adding to his ranks, with the Reds legend telling the Liverpool Echo: “The obvious thing is to win again.

“I wouldn't say 'one title is not enough' as I am not a big believer in saying you have to do this or that. If you isolate a season and say you were the best team in the league that season, end of story.

“Now next season, things change. People get bought, players get sold, it's a different league. Now I don't think Liverpool themselves are going to head into the transfer market and it will only be next year when we can say if that was right or wrong.

“But most of the reasons financially are down to the situation that we are in right now, so you can't be too critical of the club on that score. But I think what they have now - I would still like them if they possibly could to add an attacking talent to the front three.

“And maybe add some sort of back-up for Andy Robertson. They are well stocked in midfield and centre-back, I think Neco Williams will be great cover for Trent (Alexander-Arnold) and I just think an extra attacker and possibly looking at (Adam) Lallana and (Xherdan) Shaqiri moving on, so maybe just an extra couple of bodies in there.

"But I am confident Liverpool can do again what they have done this season."

Klopp’s presence at Anfield is a major contributing factor to Carragher’s confidence when it comes to future success, with the German tactician having shown that he deserves to stand alongside the greats.

The former Reds defender added on a coach who was acquired back in October 2015 when Liverpool were crying out for inspiration: “The thing about coming in at Liverpool at that time, the people who Klopp and the club were competing against were financially stronger. They had some of the top managers in the world, too. We shouldn't forget that.

“Pep Guardiola at , Mauricio Pochettino at , Jose Mourinho at , Arsene Wenger was still at when Klopp took over too.

“So you always have to remember that all these managers had experience and knowledge of the Premier League when Jurgen Klopp didn't. Maybe Guardiola was slightly different but he was taking over a better team and had a lot more financial support from the club if you like.

“To do the job he has done, I think it is one of the great jobs in the Premier League if you look at the clubs who have won it, financially. If you look at when won it and they had the backing of Roman Abramovich, Manchester City under Roberto Mancini and then Manuel Pellegrini, but I don't think that was always there for Liverpool.”