Liverpool prepare £27m Thiago offer as they step up pursuit of Bayern star

The Reds are finally making their move for the Spain international and are confident of reaching an agreement with the Bavarian giants

are preparing to make a £27 million ($30m/$35m) offer to for midfielder Thiago Alcantara, Goal can confirm.

The Reds are stepping up their efforts to land the winner as Jurgen Klopp looks to add further quality to his midfield.

Contact has been made between the two clubs, with Liverpool increasingly confident that they can strike a deal with Hansi Flick's side for a player who will be out of contract in 2021.

More teams

Any move for Thiago is not understood to impact on Georginio Wijnaldum's future, who is still part of the club's plans for the 2020-21 campaign despite strong interest from Ronald Koeman's Barcelona.

Liverpool have been strongly linked with the international throughout the summer, with Thiago having told Bayern that he wished to move on and seek a new challenge.

Indeed, Klopp has previously confirmed he is interested in taking Thiago to Anfield, telling reporters on September 11: "If I could invent a word now that would end speculation, I could become really rich!

Article continues below

"I can't end speculation as long as the transfer window is open, that's all I can say. Did I mention that Thiago Alcantara is a really good player? Long ago!

"It's nice that we are linked with him but that's pretty much all, really. He is a good player, Liverpool are a big club, that's nice, but apart from that, really nothing else to say on it. Unfortunately, maybe good for you [the media], I cannot end the speculation."

More to follow...