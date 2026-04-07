Liverpool or Manchester City? Alonso prepares for a move to the Premier League

Former Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso is set to return to management next season, but this time in the Premier League.

Alonso spent less than half a season as Real Madrid manager, having taken charge last summer, before being sacked following the 3-2 defeat to Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final in January.

There were many indications that Alonso would remain at the Santiago Bernabéu for longer, particularly following his remarkable success with Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga, where he led the team to an unbeaten league title in the 2023–24 season, as well as winning the German Cup.

Alonso is now a prime target for clubs looking to embark on a new project, chief among them Liverpool and Manchester City in the Premier League, according to the British newspaper The Sun.

It noted that Alonso is a candidate to take charge of Liverpool or Manchester City, starting next summer.

Read also: Liverpool fans put Alonso in a family dilemma

Alonso spent a spell at Liverpool during his playing career, winning the 2005 Champions League with the Reds, and is seen as the ideal choice should Arne Slot be sacked.

Pressure on the 47-year-old Dutch manager has mounted following Liverpool’s heavy 4-0 defeat to Manchester City in the FA Cup quarter-finals last Saturday, alongside a dip in form in the Premier League.

The newspaper explained that Liverpool face competition from Manchester City, as Guardiola is also believed to be a candidate to succeed Pep Guardiola should he leave at the end of the current season.

Doubts are mounting over whether Guardiola will remain at Manchester City beyond the end of the current season, with numerous media reports suggesting this is his final season at the Etihad Stadium.