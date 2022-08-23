'Liverpool nothing without Mane' - Fans react after defeat to Manchester United

A cross-section of fans have blamed Liverpool's poor start to the season and especially their 2-1 Premier League defeat against Manchester United on Monday on Sadio Mane's exit.
The Reds' winless run continued after goals from Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford handed them their first defeat of the season at Old Trafford. Despite Egypt international Mohamed Salah pulling a goal back, it was not enough to salvage something from the game for the Reds.
Liverpool kicked off their season with a comeback 2-2 draw against Fulham at Craven Cottage before battling out a 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace at Anfield.
In July, Liverpool confirmed the exit of the 30-year-old Senegal international to Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich. He left the Anfield outfit having made 196 league appearances in total, scoring 90 goals and providing 29 assists.
Last season alone, the Lion of Teranga appeared in 34 games for Liverpool, scored 16 goals and provided two assists. He has already announced his arrival in the Bundesliga with three goals, which ranks him the joint leading scorer overall in 2022-2023.
Mane's first league goal of the season came against Eintracht Frankfurt in a 6-1 victory on August 5 and on Sunday, he grabbed his first brace as Bayern roared to a 7-0 win against VfL Bochum.
Fans on social media have claimed it was Mane who was carrying Liverpool and below is how they reacted to Twitter after the defeat to the Red Devils.
I know people don't wanna say it and yes they have alot of injuries but Liverpool miss Sadio Mane— Darren Bent (@DarrenBent) August 22, 2022
Liverpool is nothing without Sadio Mane.— Barça Principal 🕘 (@BarcaPrincipal) August 22, 2022
Yes, I said it!!!
Liverpool are missing the star boy, Sadio Mane. pic.twitter.com/u0bc1kqpTs— Bello Ezekiel Adeyemi (@Bello_Teewhy) August 22, 2022
Sadio Mane was the real beast for this Liverpool team.— St.Gabriel Dunsworth 🤌🏻🪡📂 (@DunswortGabriel) August 22, 2022
Irrespective of the fact that they are have missing some key players in midfield—they clearly lack that incisiveness and attacking intelligence that Mane always added to the team
Malacia has caged Salah on the wings
Liverpool is just proving to us Sadio Mane was the one holding the team down. SMH.— LAW 🅴 (@_lawslaw) August 22, 2022
So it was all on the shoulders of Sadio Mané 🤔 pic.twitter.com/mT0msOzkGn— Ekumfi DreamChaser 🕊🦍🇬🇭 (@DcPeekay) August 22, 2022
Liverpool are missing Sadio Mane BIG time. He makes their attack tick. He is the glue. Only player that can drive the ball in attack without running. Wins fouls. Breaks opposition momentum too.— Malo_jR🔴 (@el_mohd_malo_jr) August 22, 2022
The list is endless. pic.twitter.com/HnwD8ta0NM
The grave mistake they did was allowing Sadio Mane to walk alone— BLACK PUNTER (@nowerooo) August 22, 2022
Can we all agree Liverpool have been spineless without Sadio Mane. 🤔— AFC Dynasty (@Gooner_Dynasty) August 22, 2022
Liverpool fans thought they'd do ANYTHING without their best player Sadio Mane 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Ax5rxph8rm— Wenger (@Saliba_Hive) August 22, 2022
Sadio Mane was the glue. It’s time for Liverpool fans to wake up and realise it— ¹⁰ (@SxrgioSZN) August 22, 2022
Liverpool has not being the same since sadio Mane left..😌 pic.twitter.com/9rX43XKjUc— I'M BOY 🕊️✨🌠 (@iamkolaboy5) August 22, 2022
Another group of fans opined Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp will soon regret for letting go of the Lion of Teranga while another set supported Mane's decision by saying he had gone to where he is celebrated.
Liverpool will soon realize that letting Sadio Mane go is the biggest mistake of the Klopp era.— Albert Nat Hyde (@BongoIdeas) August 22, 2022
Liverpool will now realise what Sadio Mane really was to them.— ♣☆»🇿🇦TheGreatDlamini🇿🇦«☆♣ (@Phislash) August 22, 2022
Juergen Klopp grossly underestimated his influence, there’s a huge gap there.
Liverpool are really feeling Sadio mane’s absence, you don’t appreciate what you have until you lose it.— AYEDUASE PULISIC (@quame_age) August 22, 2022
The goodness of a man is never known until the day of his absence. Sadio Mané 🤔 #mane #MANLIV— Sadat Karim (@karimsadat_gh) August 22, 2022
Liverpool never valued Sadio Mane enough. They are going to pay for it this season.— Aji Bussu Onye Mpiawa azụ 🇨🇮 (@AfamDeluxo) August 22, 2022
Klopp will bow his head in shame after this season and say a prayer for forgiveness for letting MANE go - his and entire players will be fit and still struggle - who will make this mistake?? They never saw the strength of the team was all Sadio Mane 40%— CLINTON 🇬🇭💫 (@LilMoGh) August 22, 2022
Kloop regrets selling sadio mane, he was the key man in this Liverpool team.— George Brown🌚🏴 (@justbrown__) August 22, 2022
Sadio Mane is that Customer Success Manager who gets massively undervalued by their startup.— Raphael Ugwu (@fullstackmafia) August 22, 2022
Don't stay where you are tolerated; go where you are celebrated.— ɱuรtɑpɦɑ ɦɑʝʝi 𓅓 (@desert____lion) August 22, 2022
Sadio Mane 🇸🇳🦁👑💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/WnNKQr3wdZ
This fans gave a different opinion by comparing Mane and Salah, insisting it was the former who was carrying Liverpool during his time at Anfield.
When are we going to accept that Sadio Mane carried Liverpool and not Mohamed Salah?— ⁹ 8x🏆 (@ErlingRoIe) August 15, 2022
Sadio Mané is flourishing without Mo Salah but i can't say the same for Salah 🥱😂— Adeleke R. Bolanle¹⁴ 🇬🇧🇳🇬👨🏾💻 (@ButtyGhetto_) August 22, 2022
We've told you guys before but you won't listen. Sadio Mane >>>>>>
Meanwhile, this particular fan claimed without Mane, who joined Liverpool from Southampton in 2016, they will struggle this campaign while another group stated it will not be easy for the Reds to replace him.
Imagine losing to such a United side? Liverpool football club being carried at the back by Sadio Mane, without him, Liverpool is gonna struggle this season.— Saliba 🔴 🇵🇸 (@SalibaEra_) August 22, 2022
The irreplaceable Sadio Mane 🔥 pic.twitter.com/mBhvlL9prq— Ace 🐦 (@Ace__Anele) August 22, 2022
You people really thought Diaz and Darwin Nunez was going to be able to makeup for Sadio Mane 🤣🤣🤣#MUNLIV pic.twitter.com/yjwsWXeBws— Chief Erican, MBA (@EricanSA) August 22, 2022
Sadio Mane cannot be replaced in this Liverpool’s team— Highest Majesty (Coolest Boy) (@kwaku_majesty_) August 22, 2022
However, this set of fans refused to support the narrative Liverpool are suffering because Mane left, and instead blamed the team's recent results to missing good midfielders.
Four things to learn from tonight's loss against Manchester United.— Zai Yusuf Mohd (@justzaiyusuf) August 22, 2022
• Prime Roberto Firmino is dead. Accept it.
• Fabio Carvalho has to start vs. Bournemouth.
• Keita needs to be moved on.
• We are not missing Sadio Mane. We are missing midfielders. @LFC #MUNLIV pic.twitter.com/AvBOy8TVMn
Liverpool's problem is beyond just Sadio Mane.— AbdulGaniyu (@001Legendary) August 22, 2022
I wonder who Klopp is relying on in that midfied for creativity. Is it Injury prone Keita or Thiago, or he thinks he can continue using wings and teams won't get him.
Lolls🤣😂
The defeat saw Liverpool drop to position 16 on the 20-team table with two points and they will hope to make things right when they host Bournemouth at Anfield on Saturday.