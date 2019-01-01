‘Liverpool need De Ligt alongside Van Dijk because Gomez won’t get any better’

Former Reds defender Steve Nicol believes Jurgen Klopp needs to find another centre-half who is in the same "stratosphere" as the £75m superstar

should be making a big-money move for centre-half Matthijs de Light, says Steve Nicol, because Joe Gomez is not “going to get any better” and Virgil van Dijk needs a quality partner.

The Reds have invested heavily in bolstering their back line during recent windows.

Van Dijk was acquired as part of a record-breaking £75 million ($95m) deal in January 2018, with the Dutchman considered to be a much-needed part of the jigsaw at Anfield.

He has proved to be just that, with the Netherlands international now the PFA Player of the Year and a talismanic presence in a side chasing down glory.

Liverpool are, however, expected to spend again over the summer in an effort to keep themselves in contention for more Premier League and European challenges in 2019-20.

Many have suggested that De Ligt should be among those on Jurgen Klopp’s radar, with the 19-year-old Golden Boy winner attracting admiring glances from across Europe.

Nicol believes he would be an ideal addition on Merseyside, with Van Dijk needing somebody of the same “stratosphere” alongside him in order for the Reds to take another step forward.

The ex-Liverpool defender told ESPN FC: “I’ll tell you what, De Ligt and Van Dijk at any club would be arguably the best centre-back pairing in world football, no question.

“And absolutely Liverpool need to try and get somebody beside Van Dijk who is in his stratosphere.

“The thing is though, Gomez before he got injured was doing an excellent job but I’m not sure that he is going to get any better than he already is to be honest with you.

“So I think it would serve Liverpool well to go and get somebody beside Van Dijk who is tried and trusted.”

Goal has revealed that De Ligt is interesting and .

No deal has been done as yet, though, and that is keeping the transfer door open for other suitors.

Klopp insists he will not be embarking on another elaborate spending spree this summer, but he will move for the right additions if they become available.

For now, though, his focus, and that of his current squad, is locked on a Champions League final date with on June 1.