Liverpool must sign a centre-back in January, Carragher claims after Matip injury

The Reds have been urged to bring in a new face to strengthen their defence after the latest upset

It is "paramount" that sign a central defender in the January transfer window after Joel Matip sustained another injury, says former star Jamie Carragher.

The Reds' defensive crisis worsened on Sunday when the 29-year-old was taken off in the second half of their 1-1 draw with West Brom.

The reigning Premier League champions are already without star defender Virgil van Dijk, who suffered a cruciate ligament injury in October, as well as Joe Gomez.

Although coach Jurgen Klopp has the likes of Rhys Williams and Nathaniel Phillips to call on to partner Fabinho at the heart of the back line, Carragher feels the Reds must bring in extra cover as soon as possible.

He said on Sky Sports: "It's a massive worry, but it's not a new worry. Joel Matip will not play every game between now and the end of the season. We knew that even before the injury today, that's why it's paramount Liverpool sign somebody in January. I said that as soon as Virgil van Dijk had his injury against .

"Fabinho's gone there and looked like a top-class centre-back in that position, so maybe people at the club felt the need wasn't as urgent. But Joel Matip is too injury prone, his body can't take the rigour of playing Premier League football week in, week out, we know that since he joined, he's a really good player.

"I still believe Liverpool are the best team in this league, even without Van Dijk and I think most people would say they're favourites to win the Premier League. The only way they don't win it is if they have problems at centre-back, where Rhys Williams or Nat Phillips have to play for a prolonged period of time.

"The odd game now and again, they've done fantastic, but I know, since that's the position I played, it's not really a position for young players as such. At times they will make mistakes as they're young players, they're learning.

"That's the only way that could cost Liverpool, and I don't necessarily mean bringing in a centre-back for £70-80 million like a Van Dijk type of signing, and not necessarily someone to go straight into the team. Just someone there so that Liverpool don't end up with two young lads at some stage for five or six weeks if Fabinho was to go down injured.

"At this moment, Liverpool have one senior centre-back who is available this season and he's injury prone, so they have to do something in January."

Liverpool now sit three points clear at the top of the Premier League after 15 matches and will face Newcastle on Wednesday in their last match of 2020.