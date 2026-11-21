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Anfield prepares for one of its most unpredictable afternoons in recent memory as Mauricio Pochettino takes charge of Manchester United for the first time on Sunday. The high-stakes Premier League encounter has divided opinion among experts, with club legends Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher failing to find common ground on the eventual result.

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Pochettino debut adds element of surprise

The arrival of Pochettino at Old Trafford has injected a fresh layer of intrigue into English football’s most storied rivalry. The Argentine tactician has committed to a two-and-a-half-year contract with the Red Devils, stepping in to succeed Michael Carrick following a period of significant instability.

United currently find themselves in the precarious position of 18th in the Premier League standings after a ten-game opening stretch, making this trip to Merseyside a daunting baptism of fire for the former Chelsea and Tottenham boss.

Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola has already voiced his concerns regarding the tactical ambiguity that a new appointment brings to the table. Speaking ahead of the game, Iraola admitted Manchester United hold a clear tactical advantage because his staff have no recent references for how Pochettino will set up his side. Despite sitting fourth in the table, the Reds boss is wary of the unpredictable nature of an opponent desperate to snap an eight-match winless streak in the league.

Neville fears defensive frailties despite prediction

Neville remains skeptical about the quality of the personnel Pochettino has inherited, particularly in the defensive third of the pitch. The former United captain believes that while a new manager can provide a psychological lift, structural issues remain within the squad. "I just don’t think the defence is good enough, the defence will concede goals, I don’t care who the manager is," Neville explained during a recent episode of the Overlap. Nevertheless, he stopped short of predicting a defeat for his old club, concluding: "But I think it’ll be a draw. Probably."

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United can take some solace from their recent record at Anfield, having avoided defeat at the stadium since a heavy loss in March 2023. Last season, a dramatic late header from Harry Maguire secured a 2-1 win for the visitors, proving that form often goes out of the window in this fixture. However, Pochettino will be missing several key figures for his debut, with Marcus Rashford, Manuel Ugarte, and Benjamin Sesko among those expected to be sidelined.

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Carragher backs Reds to exploit United slump

Carragher was far less diplomatic when assessing the chances of his former rivals. The pundit laughed off the suggestion that United could leave Anfield with a point, highlighting the gulf in class between the two sides so far this season.

When asked if the visitors could manage a draw, Carragher joked: "They can, of course they can. They won’t, but of course they can." He anticipates an open game but believes the firepower at Iraola's disposal will eventually overwhelm the struggling United backline.

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The former Liverpool defender expects both teams to find the net but is confident in a home victory that would keep the pressure on the title-chasing pack. "I think Liverpool will concede as well, but I’m going to go 3-1 [to Liverpool]," Carragher added.

While United hope the return of Lisandro Martinez will stabilize their defense, Liverpool have received their own fitness boosts. Jeremie Frimpong and Ryan Gravenberch have both returned to first-team training, and key pillars Virgil van Dijk and Dominik Szoboszlai are available for selection after overcoming minor fitness scares during the recent international break.