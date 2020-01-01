‘Liverpool will look for a striker and midfielder’ – Klopp needs to strengthen this summer, says Matteo

The former Reds defender says bolstering the ranks of the Premier League champions is not easy, but he expects moves to be made

will be looking to strengthen in the current transfer window and could move to bring in another proven striker and creative midfielder, claims Dominic Matteo.

The Reds secured a stunning Premier League title triumph in 2019-20, with the history books re-written along the way. Maintaining those standards is the challenge now facing Jurgen Klopp and his side.

Their star-studded starting XI will believe that they are capable of competing on multiple fronts once again, but questions have been asked of the squad depth at Anfield.

Matteo believes those issues will be addressed before the next deadline passes. The former Reds defender expects efforts to be made to bring fresh faces on board, including another frontman to compete with Roberto Firmino and a playmaker to pull strings in the middle of the park.

"Yeah [they will need new signings]," Matteo told Sky Sports. "I think every club likes to freshen up but with Jurgen Klopp it's got to be the right kind of player, the right characteristics.

"When you play for a club like Liverpool you have to have a certain way of playing, a certain way of living your life.

"There's so much pressure playing for a club like Liverpool and I've seen people come to Liverpool and they haven't managed to get to the heights that you expect them to get to.

"So you have to be a real character to play for Liverpool and luckily for Liverpool as well they've got a lot of leaders around them.

"I think they will strengthen. I'm not sure who that is but maybe another centre-forward and maybe another midfield player.

"They've got so many options, they don't really need to strengthen too much because they've got so many players within the squad."

Liverpool’s search for midfield reinforcements continues to see them linked with a move for Bayern Munich star Thiago Alcantara.

They have also seen moves mooted for a number of forwards, with many of those being wide attacking options such as Jadon Sancho, but Greece international left-back Kostas Tsimikas remains their only addition of the current transfer window so far.