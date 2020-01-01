Liverpool loanee Awoniyi keeping 'hope alive' playing for the Super Eagles

The 22-year old is yet to break into the Nigerian senior national team despite starring at youth level

loanee Taiwo Awoniyi is hopeful he can get to play for the Super Eagles as his career progresses.

The 22-year old on loan at , is yet to make the step into the senior national team having impressed at youth level.

He was part of the successful Golden Eaglets team that won the 2013 Under-17 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates with the likes of Kelechi Iheanacho, Isaac Success and Francis Uzoho now integrated into the senior team.

Awoniyi was also in the Flying Eagles team that lifted the 2015 African Under-20 Championship in .

"I think it is every player's dream to play for his national team," he told Tribalfootball.

"But still you can't control it and is blessed with abundance of football talents everywhere.

Awoniyi admits he has not been in touch with coach Gernor Rohr and will keep working hard to impress the German tactician.

"No. I have never spoken with Gernot Rohr," he continued.

"That's why I'm a football player and have represented my country in all age grades national teams from the U17 to U23 teams.

"It is good for me to be working hard towards meeting that target."

Awoniyi has played 12 times for Mainz this season, scoring once which came in a 2-2 draw against Cologne at the restart.

He had a big scare last weekend when he suffered a Concussion after clashing with Felix Uduokhai in the game with at Opel Arena. Awoniyi had to be substituted off in the 23rd minute with Karim Onisiwo replacing him.

The Ilorin-born player has already regained consciousness but was left out of the Mainz team that shocked 2-0 at Signal Iduna Park on Tuesday night, Jonathan Burkardt and Franco-Congolese striker Jean-Philippe Mateta (penalty) getting the goals.

"You just have to believe, in life everything is possible. Two more fight to win," Awoniyi posted on Instagram.

Mainz are five points clear of the relegation play-off spot and will wrap up their season at home to 17th-placed this Saturday and away at at BayArena on June 27.