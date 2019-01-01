Liverpool legend Luis Garcia hails ‘brilliant’ Sadio Mane

The forward has been in spectacular form this term helping the Reds to continue thriving in the Champions League and the English top-flight

Former midfielder Luis Garcia has hailed Sadio Mane for his ‘brilliant’ performance this season.

The international has been in sterling form this term scoring 20 goals in all competitions to help Jurgen Klopp’s men continue thriving in the and the Premier League.

Against , the 26-year-old scored a brace that saw the Reds clinch a 3-1 win, thus qualifying for the quarter-final stage of the top European competition to book a date with FC .

And the 40-year-old Spaniard has praised the in-form striker who has 11 goals in his last 11 games for the Reds.

“He has been brilliant the whole season, and in these last few games he has been needed, because those games were very difficult,” Garcia told club website.

“The opponents were tight at the back and it was difficult to get chances. I think he’s been brilliant, so quick, so good with his feet, the skill that he’s got is fantastic.

“Sometimes in the past he had a few chances and couldn’t score, but now he’s scoring all of them because he is focused. He knows that the team needs those goals, and I think it’s brilliant that the team can call on him.”

Mane who impressed during the international break with Senegal, helping them to a comeback win against Mali, will look to continue the imperative form when Liverpool play host to Hotspur at Anfield on Sunday.