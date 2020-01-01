Liverpool boss Klopp calls on Premier League to bail out cash-strapped EFL sides

The English top-flight could be set to offer up to £250 million ($318m) as many lower-division teams continue to struggle financially

manager Jurgen Klopp has called on Premier League sides to help bail out lower-division clubs that are in financial crisis.

The Premier League has been in discussions with the English Football League over an injection of cash that could reportedly be as high as £250 million ($318m).

Clubs across the UK were dealt a major blow this week when the government confirmed that restrictions on fans in stadiums could last for another six months. That has left many clubs facing even more dire financial situations as the fallout from the coronavirus crisis continues.

More teams

Klopp believes that the biggest clubs in the UK have an obligation to help those who are struggling financially.

"In general people in a better position should help people in a less good position, 100 per cent," Klopp said on Friday. "I don't understand the structure 100% - in you have and 2.Bundesliga, so they have to share the problems so that makes things slightly easier.

"There isn't a general answer - people in a better position should help other people but the position in this moment for all clubs is not really easy. I don't know how the government finds time to think about that, but I get it 100%. So, yes football should try to help themselves, ourselves - however we should say it - I agree 100%."

Earlier this week, head coach Frank Lampard concurred with Klopp's sentiment, using the example of Chelsea covering the cost of Barnsley's coronavirus tests ahead of their match on Wednesday.

“In football if you are talking about how Premier League clubs can help those lower down in the leagues, we have paid for the tests for Barnsley,” Lampard said. “It’s a sign of a club in the Premier League doing the right thing.

Article continues below

“I think it’s important that the Premier League as a collective looks at supporting the EFL, the leagues below and grassroots football, absolutely.

“That’s the base of why we’re all here. I started and [a lot] of the young players started in Sunday league football. I’ve managed in the Championship. I understand a lot of the difficulties clubs are having, so I think there certainly can be a conversation.

“I can’t go too political because I don’t know enough about the numbers, but I do think clubs in the Premier League and the Premier League themselves have a heart. They understand [the situation] and I’m sure as we move forward they will be making positive moves on that front.”