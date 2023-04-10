Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp confirms Luiz Diaz return date after six months out with knee injury

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Luis Diaz will make his long-awaited return from injury in the Reds’ Premier League clash with Leeds.

Colombian edging back into contention

Has not figured at all since October

Serious knee problem kept him sidelined

WHAT HAPPENED? The Colombia international winger has spent the last six months stuck on the sidelines with a knee problem, with his last competitive action coming in a 3-2 loss at Arsenal on October 9. Diaz has, however, made a welcome return to training on Merseyside and – despite being left out of the matchday squad for a return date with the Gunners on Sunday – is in line to play some part in a meeting with relegation-threatened Leeds at Elland Road on April 17.

WHAT THEY SAID: Klopp has said of Diaz, while also welcoming the return of Spanish midfielder Thiago Alcantara from his two-month stint on the treatment table: “For Thiago it’s super-important that he has a few training sessions on top of the few he had, Luis Diaz will be back in full and normal team training and available for the game [vs Leeds] so these things are really, really good news.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Thiago stepped off the bench to take in 30 minutes of a thrilling 2-2 draw with Arsenal at Anfield. That contest delivered four goals, an elbow on Andy Robertson from an assistant referee, a missed penalty from Mohamed Salah and late drama that could have seen the Reds snatch a winner.

WHAT NEXT? Liverpool are delighted to be welcoming key men back into the fold, but the 2022-23 campaign is in danger of fizzling out for the Merseyside giants as – with major silverware already falling out of reach – they continue to sit eighth in the Premier League table with nine games left to play.