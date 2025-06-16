Liverpool prepared to make huge loss on Darwin Nunez as Reds set price tag for Napoli & AC Milan transfer target

Liverpool are reportedly ready to take a huge loss on Darwin Nunez, with the Uruguayan striker’s price tag being revealed.

The Reds snapped up South American frontman Nunez from Benfica for €85 million (£72m/$98m) in the summer of 2023. He has become a Premier League title winner, but just 40 goals have been recorded through 143 appearances in all competitions.

With Arne Slot already boasting plenty of firepower in his ranks, with record signing Florian Wirtz ready to be added to that pot, Nunez is considered to be surplus to requirements on Merseyside.

If a suitable offer is tabled in the summer transfer window, then the 25-year-old will be allowed to move on. Serie A heavyweights AC Milan and Napoli have been credited with interest, despite already having the likes of Santiago Gimenez and Romelu Lukaku on their respective books.

According to Corriere dello Sport, Italian title holders Napoli are leading the chase for Nunez as they can offer Champions League football. It is claimed that Liverpool are willing to do business at around the €60m (£51m/$69m) mark.

Nunez still has three years left to run on his contract at Anfield but, with Liverpool looking to freshen up Premier League title-winning ranks, it may be that a new challenge allows him to find greater consistency in his game.