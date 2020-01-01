Liverpool forward Salah returns another positive Covid-19 test

The 28-year-old was tested again on Wednesday, with the Egyptian Football Association confirming that he, and Mohamed Elneny, still have coronavirus

Mohamed Salah has returned another positive Covid-19 test, the Egyptian Football Association has confirmed, meaning he will have to continue a period of self-isolation.

The Egyptian FA announced on November 14 that the star, who was not showing symptoms of the virus, had tested positive for coronavirus despite initial confusion over the test results.

Indeed, they removed an initial statement that confirmed the positive result for Salah before releasing another update soon after that explained a second swab had also returned positive.

More teams

And despite there being the potential for a false-positive outcome in the days since - whereby an initial positive test is then followed by a negative result - Salah has now tested positive for Covid-19 again, four days after the initial announcement.

Goal 50 Revealed: The best 50 players in the world

That means that the forward will have to continue a period of self-isolation and he will be unavailable for the Reds' Premier League meeting with on Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp's side face in the three days after their fixture with the Foxes before then travelling to the Amex Stadium to taken on on November 28.

Following the latest positive result it's unclear when Salah will now be allowed back into the UK, having returned the positive tests while away on international duty.

It is also unknown how Salah contracted the virus although he has attracted criticism for attending his brother's wedding during the international break.

Former Tottenham striker and ex-Egypt international Mido claimed that the Liverpool sensation had made a "big mistake" by appearing at the wedding, insisting that he "showed great negligence with the steps taken to prevent the coronavirus".

Premier League rules state that a player who tests positive for Covid-19 must self-isolate for a period of 10 days, meaning Salah would've been unavailable to face Brendan Rodgers' side even if he had returned a negative test result.

The latest announcement from the Egyptian FA also confirmed that Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny failed to return a negative test result and he will also have to remain in self-isolation.

The most recent coronavirus figures published by the Premier League stated that between November 9 and November 15, 1,207 players and club staff were tested for Covid-19, with 16 positive cases.