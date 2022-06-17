Liverpool forward Mane excites fans with his humility after playing on muddy surface in hometown
Senegal forward Sadio Mane has excited fans after posting images and a clip of himself playing in the rain on a muddy field with locals in his hometown of Bambali.
Mane joined Senegalese legends Papiss Cisse, the by former Newcastle striker, as well as ex-Liverpool forward El-Hadji Diouf, alongside international team-mate Mbaye Diagne in the kickabout with some locals from the village.
“Back to the source with a gala match on the Bambaly pitch where it all started!!! A big thank you to my brothers @papissdembacisse @mbayediagne909 @desire.segbe and without forgetting my lifelong idol, sacred @elhadji_diouf11_officiel,” Mane wrote in a post online.
The 30-year-old is known for his numerous charities in Bambali where he has helped build a hospital, a school as well as a mosque, and fans were in awe at his humility for trading the well-manicured pitches he is used to for the rough, muddy surface.
Some fans are just delighted by Mane's acts of kindness.
Mane has been linked with a move away from Liverpool with Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich reportedly having sealed personal terms with him before agreeing a fee with the Reds.
He has enhanced his status as one of the world’s top forwards with his 120 goals in 269 games in six years at Liverpool.
The all-time Senegal leading scorer, who has 33 goals for his country, netted 23 last seasons as the Reds won a Carabao and FA Cup double before they were pipped to the Premier League title by Manchester City and the Champions League crown by Real Madrid.
