Liverpool FC are fighting on several fronts again this season: league, cup and Europe. To follow every Reds match in Germany, you need to know which broadcaster has which competition.

Here is where to watch Liverpool across those competitions.

Liverpool FC broadcast guide: Who shows the Reds' matches live on TV and via live stream?

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Watch Liverpool FC in the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, Community Shield and Carabao Cup live on TV and via live stream

Sky hold all Premier League broadcasting rights in Germany. They show every league match live, both individually and as part of multi-match coverage. That puts Liverpool FC on Sky's schedule regularly.

At home or on the move, you can also stream the Reds' matches on WOW or the Sky Go app.

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From the 2025/26 season, Sky also added the English Football League (EFL) and the Carabao Cup to their English football package. They will show any Liverpool matches in the League Cup or against lower-division opponents live.

DAZN hold the exclusive German rights to the FA Cup and the FA Community Shield. The streaming service shows all relevant matches live, including every Liverpool FC appearance.

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For Liverpool's Champions League matches, the rights are split between several providers. DAZN show most games live, but Amazon Prime Video have exclusive rights to one selected top match on Tuesday evening.

Come the 2027/28 season, Paramount+ will begin broadcasting the Champions League and take over a substantial share of the rights. Here you can find all the known details of the new rights package.

If Liverpool FC reach the Champions League final, ZDF will also show it live on free-to-air TV, as usual.

Sign up for Amazon Prime VideoThe top Champions League match every Tuesday, exclusively on Prime Video!

Liverpool FC live text commentary on SPOX

We will also cover selected Reds matches with live text commentary. When we cover a match, the live feed will appear here about an hour before kick-off.

Liverpool FC TV guide: Club profile