‘Liverpool don’t have another Sterling or Gerrard’ – No youngsters ready for step up, says Barnes

The former Reds midfielder sees plenty of potential within the youth ranks at Anfield, but can’t see another world-class talent in the making

do not have another Raheem Sterling, Robbie Fowler or Steven Gerrard coming through, says John Barnes, with none of the club’s current crop of academy graduates considered to be ready for a regular first-team role.

The Reds have given game time to an exciting crop of youngsters this season, with a hectic schedule forcing Jurgen Klopp to shuffle his pack at times.

Curtis Jones, Ki-Jana Hoever and Neco Williams are among those to have caught the eye and it has been suggested that they could figure more prominently in the future.

Barnes, though, is not convinced that the Reds have any world-beaters emerging out of a famed youth system.

The likes of Fowler, Gerrard and Jamie Carragher have trodden that path in the past, but breaking through in the present could prove much tougher for an ambitious group of talent.

Former Liverpool midfielder Barnes told BonusCodeBets: "I don’t think there are any young players ready to play in the first team.

"Liverpool will be quiet in the transfer market. But they’ll rely on the senior players that they have.

"There are a few young players who we see playing in the cup matches and, in the squads.

"But there aren't necessarily any Raheem Sterlings, or young Robbie Fowlers or Steven Gerrards."

Merseyside native Jones is considered by many to be the pick of those looking to catch Klopp’s eye, with the 19-year-old having opened his senior goal account in some style.

He netted a spectacular winner in an derby date with , while also finding the target in a meeting with Shrewsbury.

The highly-rated midfielder has made it clear at he intends to stick around at Anfield and fight for his place, but Barnes fears minutes may be in short supply.

He added: "I don't want to put them under pressure.

"So, while I expect Liverpool to be quiet in the transfer market – you’ve got the young boy, Curtis Jones, who obviously has made an impression in the first team every now and again.

"In terms of him forcing his way into the team ahead of the more senior players, I don't think that that's necessarily going to happen."