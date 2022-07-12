Liverpool release ‘dizzying’ 2022-23 away kit inspired by the 90s dance music scene

Just don't stare at it too long...

Liverpool have released their new away kit for the 2022-23 campaign, taking inspiration from the 90s dance music scene in their latest offering from suppliers Nike.

A bold design boasts “iridescent, multi-coloured marbled pattern over a white base colour”, while on the back there is a “striking block of white to emphasise the individuality of each player’s name and number”.

The reverse of the shirt also features the 97-emblem encased by the eternal flame in memory of the men, women and children who died at Hillsborough on April 15, 1989.

A new name and number style has been introduced by Liverpool which they say “takes inspiration from the city, with a contemporary take on historic street signs”.

The product is printed with water-based inks, making it more sustainable, and is “constructed with 100% recycled polyester fabric, which is made from recycled plastic bottles”.

Liverpool 2022-23 away kit price and how to buy

The Liverpool 2022-23 away kit is available in men’s, women’s and junior sizes, with match and stadium versions being produced.

Liverpool 2022-23 Away Stadium Jersey

Get it from the official Liverpool store for £69.95

Early access orders can be placed through the club’s official online store from July 12, with a full retail launch taking place on August 19 – ahead of a Premier League trip to Manchester United a few days later.

Shop the entire Liverpool 2022-23 away collection here.

