WHAT HAPPENED? The Reds are keen to overhaul their midfield after a disappointing campaign, and have identified the 24-year-old as a player who can make a big difference to Jurgen Klopp’s side.

They will, however, face stiff competition for the Argentine World Cup winner, with Chelsea and Manchester United also keen to sign him. Brighton, it is understood, will demand around £70 million ($88m) for Mac Allister, but are aware of the player’s desire to move on at the end of this season.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Liverpool also retain a watching interest in Mac Allister’s midfield partner at the Amex Stadium, Moises Caicedo, but fear Brighton’s asking price for the Ecuadorian will prove prohibitive. The Seagulls rejected an offer of £70m ($88m) from Arsenal for the 21-year-old in January, and Caicedo has since signed a new long-term contract with the club. Liverpool also admire another Brighton player, the 18-year-old striker Evan Ferguson, who has enjoyed a breakthrough season this term.

AND WHAT'S MORE: With Liverpool having withdrawn from the race to sign Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham this summer, it is anticipated that the Reds will now look to move quickly to secure at least two, and possibly three, midfield additions.

They are keen on Chelsea’s Mason Mount, while Inter Milan and Italy star Nicolo Barella has long been admired by Klopp and his recruitment team. Interest in Eintracht Frankfurt’s Jesper Lindstrom has also been reported in Germany, while Ryan Gravenberch (Bayern Munich), Youri Tielemans (Leicester) and the Wolves duo of Matheus Nunes and Ruben Neves have also been linked.

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? After announcing their new kit for the 2023-24 season, Jurgen Klopp will be hoping his side can make it six straight wins when they face Brentford on Saturday.