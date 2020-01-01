Liverpool boss Klopp hails ‘brilliant’ Keita ahead of Atletico Madrid clash

The Guinea international has earned the praise of his boss after his impressive display on his return from injury

manager Jurgen Klopp has heaped praise on Naby Keita, who is expected to feature when they face in a game at Estadio Wanda Metropolitano on Tuesday evening.

The 25-year-old made a return to the Reds’ squad in their 1-0 victory against on Saturday after recovering from a groin injury he suffered at the start of the year.

Keita made an impressive showing in the encounter to help the Anfield outfit extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table to 25 points.

The German tactician has hailed the midfielder and expressed his delight at the current crop of players at his disposal.

“Naby is a brilliant player,” Klopp told the club website.

“We only have to make sure we have only brilliant players, by the way! That’s sometimes the problem of the players; when you play, you play really well and why should we change?

“I never doubt Naby. Of course, he needs games, that’s clear, that’s why he gets games when he is fit. If you look at when he was fit and how often he played then, not so bad. That’s the situation.

“Thank God, we have a squad that offers us different solutions. We had injuries but nobody speaks about it because we never suffered from it. That is good.

“For the players when they come back, rhythm-wise, look at Joel [Matip] and Dejan [Lovren]. They both played sensationally for us and now Joel was not in the squad [at Norwich]. That’s really, really hard.

“When they are all fit, this is the situation – that’s for Naby the same and for others.”

Keita has struggled with several injury problems this season which has limited his appearances to 15 across all competitions.