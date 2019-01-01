Liverpool, beware! ‘Chucky’ Lozano ready to take Champions League by storm at Napoli

With a year of experience under his belt, the Mexico attacker won't be overawed even against the reigning champion of the competition

Last season, Hirving Lozano and went into the group stage with big ambitions. The money earned from advancing to the next round allowed the Dutch side to bring in Lozano's old pal Erick Gutierrez, and the reigning Eredivisie champion was firing on all cylinders.

Then came the draw. There was fanfare, people complained about the fanfare on Twitter and then it was time for the balls in bowls. When it was all said and done PSV ended up in a group with , and eventual runner-up Hotspur.

Lozano moved on from PSV this summer, joining in a move worth more than $40 million . After last year's murderer's row, it's unlikely he will be too concerned by his new club's group.

While there are a pair of marquee matchups against reigning champion , the first of which takes place Tuesday at the Stadio San Paolo, ties against and Red Bull Salzburg look like opportunities for Napoli to pick up points and move into the knockout stages.

"It's a really difficult game, it's a great club with great players," Lozano told ESPN of the Liverpool clash. "They're the current Champions League champion, so you have to live it to the fullest and do what the manager asks us to do in the best way possible."

Those matches last year ended up being great showcases for Lozano, with Chucky netting a goal against Inter and another against Spurs in the group stage. But it was beyond PSV, which didn't win a game and fell out of the competition after two points in a brutal group for the Dutch side.

Now he's at a club where he objectively has more talent around him. The club might not be known for its back line, but the defense, anchored by former Liverpool target Kalidou Koulibaly , is far stronger than any Chucky played with in the .

Alongisde him in attack, he has players like Lorenzo Insigne, Dries Mertens and Jose Callejon, with Fabian Ruiz just behind him in the midfield.

While they may seem like competitors for playing time, Lozano said he's already getting along with everyone, citing the Spanish-speakers in the locker room and Insigne and Mertens as the players he's already become friends with.

Of course, off-field adaptation never was the worry for the quiet family man in his move from the Netherlands to . This is a player who said he felt a bit unmoored in his home debut because he couldn't find his family. Once he did he "started to enjoy" and was able to play his game.

"Lozano is a humble guy. He's really serious and smart, a very talented player who has only shown part of what he can do because he hasn't been here long," Napoli manager Carlo Ancelotti said in his pre-match news conference Monday.

The question, really, was how Lozano would fit into Ancelotti's system. The answer hasn't necessarily been what we expected, but the early returns have been positive. After two seasons playing almost exclusively winger with PSV, Ancelotti has utilized Lozano in a more central role.

In the second half against , a game in which Lozano scored and helped spark a furious three-goal rally that eventually fell short, he played as a second striker.

In Saturday's 2-0 victory over , Lozano earned his first start for the club and often played like an out-and-out forward alongside Mertens.

Ancelotti's plan of attack is often quite free flowing, with what may be a 4-2-3-1 or 4-4-2 on paper instead turning into a collection of players difficult to put into banks. But that's what the Italian tactician wants, and Lozano fits in well.

He can work between the lines to find the ball, as exhibited on the first goal against Sampdoria. Lozano drifted back from the back line, got possession and sprayed the ball out wide for an open Giovanni Di Lorenzo. The right back put in a cross that Mertens finished off for the opening goal.

The play may have reminded long-time Lozano fans of a few select games in his Pachuca days.

While the bulk of his minutes there also were on the wing, there were games in the Concacaf Champions League and an odd Liga MX game in which Lozano sat under the forward and helped link the rest of the team to the No. 9.

His strength, however, always has been taking on defenders, forcing them to make a choice between trying to keep up with the speed demon or bringing him down with a foul. That was the choice with which he presented Sampdoria defenders for much of the first half, and that's why despite playing only 45 minutes in his debut and 65 on Saturday, he already is Napoli's most-fouled player.

Lozano is yet to get a full 90 with Napoli, playing in both games for which he's been eligible for the club but only having arrived a few days before the Juve game and returning from international break three days before the contest with Samp.

"When I got here, I arrived Thursday early in the morning and the only thing (Ancelotti) asked me is how I was feeling. After that, in the tactical chat, he told me I was going to start, which was a great thing," Lozano said.

"I was a bit tired from the trip, but I felt really good. The only thing he asked me is to play, to do what he asks and above all do what I know how to do."

With Ancelotti noting Lozano only has just arrived and keeping his playing time limited at the moment, Tuesday may not be the night for a breakout for Lozano - though he's dangerous in debuts and might see significant minutes Tuesday after his first few performances in .

No matter what happens Tuesday, with the Champions League experience from last year under his belt, the new supporting cast around him and the talent and skill Ancelotti will look to polish, there is no doubt Lozano will be one of the most enjoyable players to watch in the tournament this season.