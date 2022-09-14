Liverpool & Arsenal missed chance to sign Haaland, claims scout

The scout who discovered Erling Haaland says both Arsenal and Liverpool could have signed the striker and will regret missing out on the Norwegian.

Premier League clubs watched striker at Molde

Passed up the chance to sign him

Will regret the decision, says scout

WHAT HAPPENED? Former Molde scout John Vik revealed how Premier League clubs were interested in Haaland before he left the Norwegian side in 2019 for RB Salzburg. The striker has since gone on to become one of the most prolific attackers in Europe as he subsequently moved on to Borussia Dortmund before landing at Manchester City in the summer transfer window.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Liverpool could have got him. Arsenal could have got him," he told The Athletic. "Everyone was there to watch him but these clubs were seeing a No.9 who was tall and broad and, ‘Oh, he’s going to be a target man’. I couldn’t for the life of me see why they had narrowed him down that way."

Vik added that the clubs will be "kicking themselves" after watching Haaland develop into one of the most feared strikers around.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Haaland was linked with a host of Europe's top clubs, including Real Madrid, Barcelona and Bayern Munich, before signing for the Premier League champions in June. The striker signed a five-year deal with Manchester City and has already taken the league by storm by scoring 10 goals in his first six games in the English top flight.

DID YOU KNOW? Haaland has become the first Manchester City player to score on both his Champions League debut and his Premier League debut.

WHAT NEXT FOR HAALAND? The striker faces his former club Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on Wednesday before a trip to Wolves in the Premier League at the weekend.