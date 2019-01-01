'Liverpool are nowhere near 100 per cent' - Alexander-Arnold fires warning to title rivals

The England international claims the Reds have not yet reached top gear, despite storming clear at the top of the Premier League table

Trent Alexander-Arnold claims "are nowhere near 100 per cent" yet, insisting the team's performance levels have fallen below the required standard at the start of the 2019-20 campaign.

Liverpool have raced into an eight-point lead ahead of Leicester at the top of the Premier League standings, having recorded 13 wins and one draw to date.

Jurgen Klopp's side are also protecting a 31-game unbeaten streak in the top flight, with a Merseyside derby clash against up next on Wednesday night.

The Reds have picked up credible victories over , , , and Leicester already, with the general consensus being that they are finally ready to end a 30-year wait for domestic glory.

Liverpool have developed a habit of grinding out results in recent months, exhibiting a never-say-die which has kept the wins flowing despite not playing to their full potential.

Alexander-Arnold is adamant that there is a lot more to come from a team which has learned to win ugly, insisting that they "haven't had a game yet" where they've been satisfied with their performance.

“Yeah, we are nowhere near 100 per cent,” he told the Daily Mail.

“I am not sure we have had a game yet where we have been happy with our performance.

“The City game was excellent but even then we were disappointed that we conceded. It’s hard to accept but for us, it’s about winning.

“You don’t get given anything for pretty football, do you?”

Klopp's men looked well placed to win the Premier League this time last year too, before City embarked on a 14-match winning run in the second half of the season to pip them to the finishing post by a single point.

Liverpool boast an 11 point lead over the reigning champions at the moment, but, having learned from the experience of last season, Alexander-Arnold says it's still too early "to get excited".

“We got all the fans’ hopes up and played outstanding football but ultimately we didn’t get there, we disappointed them," he added.

“It doesn’t matter how it happened or how we lost it. We could have lost the last five games or won them all, as we did, and it wouldn’t really have changed anything. It was still the same disappointment.

“We wanted to win it so much and the fans wanted us to win it so much, but we couldn’t do it.

“Last season City won the last 14 or 15 games on the bounce and they can do it again, can’t they? It’s hard to get too excited right now.”