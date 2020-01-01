'Liverpool are far from the finished article!' - Reds must strive for consistent success after title win, says Gomez

The England international has warned that the newly crowned Premier League champions cannot afford to rest on their laurels

are still "far from far from the finished article", according to Joe Gomez, who says the Reds must strive for consistent success after winning the title.

Since picking up a sixth European Cup at the end of last season, Liverpool have gone from strength to strength.

Jurgen Klopp's men added the UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup to the Anfield trophy cabinet in the first half of the 2019-20 campaign, while also storming clear of their rivals at the top of the Premier League.

The Reds opened up a 25-point lead over at one stage, having enjoyed an 18-match winning streak between a 1-1 draw with on October 20 and a shock 3-0 defeat against on February 29.

Liverpool's 30-year wait for domestic glory came to an end when Pep Guardiola's Blues were beaten 2-1 at last month, as Klopp's side were named champions with a record-breaking seven games left to play.

Gomes has now challenged his team-mates to bring a conclusive end to City's recent dominance of English football by continuing their relentless pursuit of silverware in the coming years.

The Reds defender told Premier League Productions: “I think consistency and striving year in, year out. Obviously, City have done it a fair few times now and they’ve set the bar for what it’s like.

“Maybe five years ago, with some of the points tallies, if you knew they had been achieved, you would say there’s no chance. I don’t know if it’s possible to carry on losing one or two games a season, but I think consistency is what we are striving for.

“I just feel that the bar has been set so high that, maybe, it’s difficult to carry on emulating that level of consistency, where it’s 100-point seasons every year.

“As a group, we are trying to maintain that consistency whereby we can continue getting results [and] I think that’s what is so good about this year - that regardless of whether we got the result, sometimes our performance might have lacked a few things or not been quite the way we wanted it to be, but we still got there in the end.

“I think continuing to keep that level of desire to win and finding a way to win, while maintaining high levels of performance week in, week out is obviously what we can strive for now.

“We are far from the finished article and we’ve got a young, hungry squad that hopefully can keep on learning.”

Gomes added: "I am fortunate to be part of our current squad, under the manager that we have and the fact that we’ve been able to achieve those things over the course of this year.

“It’s what we play football for and it will definitely be a year that I know we will look back on with great memories. Hopefully, we can continue to emulate that sort of success. "